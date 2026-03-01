Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Minnesota due to a right ankle issue, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Johnson was listed as probable due to right ankle inflammation before being cleared to play Sunday, and he exited the contest in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old forward failed to score and shot 0-for-6 from the field across 23 minutes before exiting.
