Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Johnson exited for the locker room in the first quarter but returned early in the second quarter before eventually being subbed out at the 10:42 mark of the fourth quarter due to right shoulder soreness. If he's unable to re-enter Monday's game, Tim Hardaway is likely to take on an expanded role down the stretch.
