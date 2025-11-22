Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Regresses in win
Johnson accumulated nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over the Rockets.
Johnson scored single digits for the third time in his past five appearances, continuing what has been a frustrating season. However, he has played at least 32 minutes in three straight games, an encouraging sign despite the inconsistent production. With Aaron Gordon now likely to miss time due to a hamstring injury, managers should be holding Johnson, at least for another week.
