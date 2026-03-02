Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is out for Monday's game against Utah with right ankle inflammation.
Johnson came away from Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves with the issue and will need at least one contest on the sidelines. With Johnson, Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (shoulder) all out of action Monday, Tim Hardaway, Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther are each worthy of streaming consideration in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Expects to sit out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Leaves early Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Now doubtful to return Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Exits to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Cleared to play vs. Minnesota•