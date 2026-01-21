Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Still not cleared for contact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) has yet to progress to contact work and remains out indefinitely, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Johnson is still recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee and hasn't played since Dec. 23. The 29-year-old forward was initially given a re-evaluation timetable of four to six weeks, though it appears likely he'll be re-evaluated closer to the back end of that timeline. He should be considered week-to-week until the Nuggets offer an update on his progress.
