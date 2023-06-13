Braun provided seven points (2-4 FG, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 94-89 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Braun provided timely, impactful performances on a few occasions during Denver's postseason run, but he was never overly prolific as a reserve. Across 19 playoff appearances, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game. Despite the lack of production, the rookie is certainly coveted by Denver and figures to see an expanded role in Year 2 and beyond.