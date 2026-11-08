Braun finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Pacers.

Braun turned in his worst performance of the season, scoring a season-low six points. While it has been a strong start for Braun, the return of Spencer Jones is likely going to impact his opportunities, at least to some degree. Braun should remain a permanent starter, but playing in excess of 30 minutes every night could be a stretch.