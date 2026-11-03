Braun finished with 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Braun delivered efficient scoring while continuing to impact the game defensively, as this was his fifth straight outing with at least two steals. His 36-minute workload reinforced his established role in Denver's starting lineup, although his limited rebounding and playmaking restrict his overall ceiling. Braun's steady playing time and defensive contributions support his fantasy relevance, particularly in category-based formats, even when scoring isn't his strongest suit. That said, he has scored at least 14 points in four of his last five games, so at least he's putting up consistent numbers in that regard as well.