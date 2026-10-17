Braun delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Lakers.

Braun delivered a well-rounded performance, shooting 50 percent from the field and contributing six rebounds. The versatile wing also recorded two steals without committing a turnover, showcasing his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor while posting a plus-18 rating. Braun's combination of efficient scoring, rebounding and defensive activity should make him a useful multi-category fantasy contributor if he maintains a substantial role in Denver's rotation. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals per game in 44 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.