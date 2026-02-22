Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Warriors.
Murray has scored at least 20 points in three straight, and he'll look to make it four in a row against the banged-up Warriors on Sunday. Make sure you've got Murray active.
