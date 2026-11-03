Murray dropped 35 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After erupting for 39 points during Friday's 127-120 win against Phoenix, Murray posted game highs with 35 points and four three-pointers while going a pristine 11-for-11 at the charity stripe. Through six regular-season appearances thus far, he's gone for 35-plus in three of them, each coinciding with his ability to drain four or more triples and earn double digit free-throw attempts. Murray's scoring heroics were not enough to get the win, however, but he's clearly found a groove after finishing with six points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six turnovers in the season-opening loss to the Thunder.