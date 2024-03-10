Murray posted 37 points (13-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 win over Utah.

Murray led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and threes made while ending three assists shy of a double-double and swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a high-scoring victory. Murray matched a season-high in scoring, now having connected on six or more threes in two outings.