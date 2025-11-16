Murray finished Saturday's 123-112 victory over the Timberwolves with 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes.

While Murray struggled from three-point range for a second straight game, he still finished as one of four Denver players to score at least 23 points. The point guard also dished out a game- and season-high 12 assists en route to his first double-double since the team's regular-season-opening loss to the Warriors on Oct. 23. Over his last five appearances, the 28-year-old has averaged 19.6 points, 7.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.