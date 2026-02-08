Murray left Saturday's 136-120 victory over the Bulls in the fourth quarter with an apparent hip injury. He accumulated 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 31 minutes.

Murray left the game with 4:05 left in the final frame, though at the time of his departure, the Nuggets were up by 15 points. It's unclear whether the injury will force the star floor general to miss time, but head coach David Adelman said he's confident he'll be okay moving forward, according to Katy Winge of Altitude Sports. Murray should be considered questionable to play the Cavaliers on Monday, with Bruce Brown and Jalen Pickett as players who could see more minutes if Murray were to miss time.