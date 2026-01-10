Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Hawks.

With both Murray and Nikola Jokic (knee) unavailable, it'll be interesting to see if Aaron Gordon's minutes restrictions are lifted. Gordon has come off the bench the past two games, but it would make sense for him to start, as the Nuggets will be desperate for offense. Tim Hardaway could also see a lot of shots falling his way Friday and Jalen Pickett should be more involved in the rotation. Murray's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bucks.