Strawther recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Jazz.

Despite coming off the bench, Strawther led the Nuggets with 14 points, while also logging a team-high 20 minutes. With Jamal Murray unavailable, Strawther made the most of his opportunity, as he pushed for more playing time on a team that needs offensive production. Although he has flashed some scoring upside throughout his career, Strawther has been mostly disappointing to this point. There is no indication he will see increased minutes this season, which makes him nothing more than a deeper league target. However, if he is put in a position where he is tasked with more offensive responsibility, he could be worth consideration as a short-term flier.