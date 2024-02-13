Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is doubtful to return for the second half of Monday's game against Milwaukee. He tallied one point (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes prior to departing.

Caldwell-Pope had missed the Nuggets' previous two games with the same injury before he exited with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent aggravation. He was initially deemed questionable to return to the game, but Denver now seems content to hold him out for the rest of the night. The Nuggets will have a day off before playing again Wednesday versus the Kings, but since that's the team's final game before the All-Star break, it wouldn't be surprising if Caldwell-Pope is held out of that contest.