Caldwell-Pope (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against Portland.
Caldwell-Pope left Thursday's win over Washington due to a right finger sprain, and the severity remains unclear. If he can't play Friday, Christian Braun, Justin Holiday and Julian Strawther would be candidates for increased roles.
