Caldwell-Pope ended Monday's 94-89 win over the Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope was a menace on defense during the Game 5 win and came up with the game-clinching steal in the final minutes. The veteran was a consistent producer on both ends of the court during Denver's postseason run, posting 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 33.5 minutes. Caldwell-Pope is under contract for at least one more year and has a player option for 2024-25.