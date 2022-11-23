Porter posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons.

Porter was Denver's second-best offensive player behind Nikola Jokic in this game, but he also got it done on the other end of the court -- he ended just two boards shy from a double-double and also registered multiple blocks for the first time in the current campaign. Porter has struggled with efficiency at times, but he's still averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three-point range.