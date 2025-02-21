Head coach Michael Malone said that Porter (hamstring) is available and won't face a minutes restriction during Thursday's game against Charlotte, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Porter will snap a three-game absence streak Thursday due to a left hamstring strain. The 26-year-old has been spectacular in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 28.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 61.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown in 35.2 minutes per contest.