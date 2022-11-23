Porter (heel) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter, Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Bones Hyland (illness) are out, while Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is in. More minutes should be available for Christian Braun, Bruce Brown, Zeke Nnaji and Davon Reed.
