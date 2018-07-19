Nuggets' Monte Morris: Contract converted into standard deal
Morris, who signed a two-way contract in 2017, agreed to a standard deal Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The terms are for three years, $4.8 million with the first two seasons guaranteed.
The 51st overall pick in 2017, Morris spent most of last year in the G-League. There, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes. He also recently played four games on Denver's summer league squad, where he averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Morris' quality play over the past year has been enough to persuade the Nuggets' brass into extending him a standard deal. That said, he'll likely have trouble finding run behind Jamal Murray and Isaiah Thomas.
More News
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Continues strong Summer League play with 21 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Leads the way with 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 14 in win over Boston•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Team-high scoring total in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Plays in only three games•
-
Nuggets' Monte Morris: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...