Morris, who signed a two-way contract in 2017, agreed to a standard deal Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The terms are for three years, $4.8 million with the first two seasons guaranteed.

The 51st overall pick in 2017, Morris spent most of last year in the G-League. There, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.7 minutes. He also recently played four games on Denver's summer league squad, where he averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Morris' quality play over the past year has been enough to persuade the Nuggets' brass into extending him a standard deal. That said, he'll likely have trouble finding run behind Jamal Murray and Isaiah Thomas.