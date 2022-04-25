Morris finished Sunday's 126-121 victory over the Warriors with 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes.

After three straight unremarkable efforts to begin the playoffs, Morris had easily his best individual game of the series. He was responsible for five of Denver's 15 threes as a team, though he did commit three of the Nuggets' 20 turnovers. Heading into Wednesday's Game 5, expect Morris and Bones Hyland (15 points in 20 minutes) to continue handling most of the minutes at point guard.