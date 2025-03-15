Jokic (elbow/ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Jokic was listed as probable, so the upgrade in status isn't surprising, as he hasn't missed a game since mid-January. The star big man, who's a strong candidate for the MVP award, is averaging 27.7 points. 14.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game across six appearances in March.