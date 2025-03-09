Jokic (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
As expected, Jokic and Aaron Gordon (ankle) have been upgraded from probable to available. Jokic is coming off a historic performance against the Suns on Friday, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Likely to play against OKC•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Makes history in win over Suns•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Iffy for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs double-double with injury tag•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared to face Sacramento•