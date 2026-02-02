Jokic finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-111 loss to the Thunder.

The Nuggets won't take chances with Jokic as he works his way back from injury, so a lower total shouldnt come as a huge surprise. That being said, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein defended the All-Star effectively and kepot his impact to a minimum. The Nuggets have a back-to-back set looming on the schedule this week, and it wouldn't be surrising to see Jokic take a seat for one of those games.