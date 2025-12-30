Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Heat due to a left knee injury.
Jokic went down at the end of the first half and was ultimately able to walk off under his own power. However, his status for the remainder of the matchup remains up in the air. Jonas Valanciunas started the third quarter in Jokic's place.
