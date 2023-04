Jokic closed Sunday's 114-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 43 points (15-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes.

Jokic did all he could to convert the sweep against Minnesota, but his best scoring performance of the series wasn't enough to seal the deal. Jokic shot 57.6 percent off of 26 shot attempts, and the MVP candidate's 43 points matched his best performance of the season.