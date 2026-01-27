Jokic (knee) will be re-evaluated in about one week, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

"He is making great progress, he's in the ramp-up phase of his return-to-play process," Charania added. Jokic, who hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a left knee bone bruise, was cleared for on-court workouts on Jan. 14. He has continued to trend in the right direction, setting up a potential return in early February.