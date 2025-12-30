Jokic (knee) won't return to Monday's game against the Heat, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

Jokic went down late in the second quarter and limped to the locker room before eventually being ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury. He'll finish with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in 19 minutes. If the three-time MVP is forced to miss additional time, Jonas Valanciunas and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased playing time. Jokic's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors, and the Nuggets are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night.