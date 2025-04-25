Westbrook is questionable to return during Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers due to left foot inflammation.
The foot injury is a new concern for Westbrook, who managed to play nine minutes in the first half. If the veteran guard is unable to return, Jalen Pickett could see a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.
