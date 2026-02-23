Nembhard (back) closed Sunday's 134-130 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

After sitting out Friday's loss in Washington, Nembhard recorded his ninth double-double of the season Sunday. The last-place Pacers have limited his availability of late, but Nembhard has been quite effective when active for fantasy managers. Over his last 12 appearances, Nembhard has averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.