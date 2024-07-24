Nembhard agreed Wednesday with the Pacers on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After the Pacers selected him with the first pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Nembhard signed a three-year, $6.4 million contract that included a $2.19 million team option for 2025-26. According to Wojnarowski, the Pacers will decline that team option as part of the extension, which will go into effect beginning in 2025-26 and keeps him on the books through his age-27 campaign in 2027-28. Nembhard was solid enough in a supporting role during the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 9.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes while shooting 49.8 percent from the field over 68 appearances (47 starts), but it was his performance in the playoffs that likely has the Pacers even more excited about his prospects moving forward. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.6 minutes over his 17 playoff contests and became the fourth player in NBA history to shoot at least 55 percent from the floor and at least 45 percent from three-point range in a single postseason, per ESPN Stats & Information. The new deal locks him in as Tyrese Haliburton's running mate in the backcourt for at least the next four years.