Nembhard racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Nembhard, who was a hero in the Game 1 win for his clutch jumper in the fourth quarter, was mostly kept in check Sunday as the Thunder evened the series at one win apiece. Nembhard has certainly made a name for himself in the postseason, posting averages of 12.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 46.7 percent shooting from the field.