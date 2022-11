Nembhard (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nembhard missed Monday's game versus the Magic due to a left knee bruise. Aaron Nesmith is likely to start again if the rookie can't play. Nembhard's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game versus the Nets if he's unavailable Wednesday.