Hield will join the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Denver, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

In what will be his first start since Jan. 6, Hield will be replacing Aaron Nesmith, who is out with bilateral shin soreness. With Hield getting a promotion to the top unit, Bennedict Mathurin should serve as the Pacers' go-to scoring option off the bench.