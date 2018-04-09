Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Pours in game-high 30 points
Sabonis finished with 30 points (13-21 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over Charlotte.
Sabonis recorded a career-high 30 points in Sunday's victory, completely outplaying Myles Turner in the process. Sabonis has been a nice addition to the Pacers team this season after coming across in the Paul George trade with Victor Oladipo. He filled in admirably when Turner was hurt and has even maintained his value with Turner in the lineup. His value is somewhat capped due to his bench role but the coaching staff has shown they have the confidence to roll him out there when he has the hot hand.
