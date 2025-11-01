Jackson logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson turned in his best scoring performance of the young season. However, his opportunities continue to be limited, as Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith and Jarace Walker were the focal points of the offense Friday evening. Jackson also posted a season high in rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double. The Kentucky product should continue to see his name listed in the starting lineup moving forward.