Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Jackson has cleared each step of the league's concussion protocol, and he has a chance to make his first appearance since Dec. 22. Tony Bradley's minutes as the backup center behind Jay Huff would likely take a hit if Jackson is given the green light to play Saturday.
