Jackson finished with two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in nine minutes during Tuesday's 135-134 preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Jackson was given the starting nod, perhaps an indication that he will fill that role come Opening Night. He picked up three fouls in his first three minutes, contributing to the fact that he played just nine minutes in total. Meanwhile, Jay Huff logged 19 minutes off the bench, providing serviceable production on both ends of the floor. It appears as though the center rotation could be hard to nail down for fantasy managers, with Tony Bradley also in the mix.