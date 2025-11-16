Jackson closed with six points (1-2 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during Saturday's 129-111 loss to the Raptors.

Jackson was limited again Saturday, continuing what has been a frustrating and unpredictable season. After beginning the season as the starting center, he has since been relegated to the bench. He has played fewer than 18 minutes in each of the past two games, averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. At this point, there is little reason to be holding him outside of deeper leagues.