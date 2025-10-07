Jackson (Achilles) will be in the starting lineup during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson has been working his way back from tearing his Achilles tendon in November of the 2024-25 campaign. Although it's a tough injury to recover from and takes a long time to heal, he's clearly making strides to do so, playing as a starter in this preseason game.