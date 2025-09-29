Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Working with starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (Achilles) has been working with the first unit in pick-up games, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jackson tore his Achilles in early November last season, and there haven't been many updates on his progress. However, the fact that he's participating in pick-up games is encouraging, and it's looking possible that he'll be ready around opening night. Though Jackson has been working with the first unit, coach Rick Carlisle noted that he isn't committed to a starting center, giving praise to all of Jackson, Jay Huff, James Wiseman and Tony Bradley.
