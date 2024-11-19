Walker will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Raptors, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

With Ben Sheppard (oblique) out, Bennedict Mathurin will move to the two-guard and Walker will pick up his first career start. The 21-year-old has been solid off the bench in November, during which he has averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in eight outings.