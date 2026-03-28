Pacers' Jarace Walker: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against Miami.
Walker exited Friday's game versus the Clippers to be evaluated for a concussion. He didn't return. Fortunately, it appears the 22-year-old avoided a head injury, although he's still in danger of missing this one because of a low back bruise. If Walker doesn't play Sunday, Kobe Brown will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
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