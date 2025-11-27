Huff accumulated 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 97-95 loss to the Raptors.

Huff blocked three shots Wednesday, bringing his total over the past 12 games to 29 blocks. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Huff has been able to put himself on the standard league radar, averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game over the past three contests. He is worth a look if you are in need of some rim protection on your fantasy squad.