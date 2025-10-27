Huff finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) over 16 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Minnesota.

With both Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and Bennedict Mathurin (foot) unavailable for Sunday's game, the Pacers opted to go big and slid Pascal Siakam over to the three-spot with Huff and Isaiah Jackson starting in the frontcourt. However, Huff and Jackson combined to play 30 minutes, and neither guy was particularly impressive. Jackson finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and nothing else over 15 minutes.