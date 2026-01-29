Huff finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 victory over Chicago.

After seeing a combined five minutes in his previous two appearances, Huff reemerged in a big way Wednesday night. Indiana's center rotation remains a mess, and the team has recently leaned on smaller lineups with Jarace Walker getting more run. Keep an eye on Huff in case he's able to build some momentum.