Huff ended Thursday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks with six points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 18 minutes.

Huff recorded two blocks in Thursday's loss to the Knicks and now has at least two swats in 21 straight games, including 13 consecutive games with two or more blocks. The 28-year-old center also pulled down double-digit boards for the first time since Nov. 9 against the Warriors. The Virginia product has started the past nine games for the Pacers, averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.0 threes and 1.9 assists in 24.6 minutes per game over that stretch.